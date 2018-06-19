Richard Boateng promises to give his best at Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo's new signing Richard Boateng has promised to give his best at the club after joining from UD Melila.

The Ghanaian midfielder joins Real Oviedo on a two year deal after a spectacular season in the Spanish lower tier with Melila, scoring 15 goals from 31 appearances.

Richard, younger brother of former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng expressed delight after joining Oviedo and insists he is up for the challenge.

"I will give the best of myself, taking advantage of every opportunity that is given to me in this great project, I appreciate the confidence to allow me to be part of this great family," Boateng said on the club's social networks.

The 25 year old previously played for Granada, Extramadura and UD Melila. His 40 yard strike against Jumilla last season was voted goal of the season in the Segunda B.

Richard Boateng passed a medical examination at the Asturias Clinic and is expected to begin preseason on July 9th. He is expected to meet his new teammates and will work under Juan Antonio Anquela's orders to be made available to the coach once the season starts.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin