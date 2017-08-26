Richard Gadze keeps scoring form for Zira in win over SumQayit

Ghanaian striker Richard Gadze was on target for Zira FC in their 3-1 home win against SumQuyit in the Azerbaijan top flight league on Saturday afternoon.

Gadze,23, opened the scoring for Zira in the 58th minute with a sublime strike.

A brace from Vusal Isgandarli put Zira in the driving seat.

The visitors got their consolation in the 88th minute through an own goal by Joseph Boum after the ball ricochet off his shin.

Zira occupy the summit of the log with nine points after three games.

