Striker Richard Gadze tasted defeat on his FC Zira debut in the 2-0 reverse to Qarabag in the Azerbaijani top-flight.

Gadze replaced Elvin Mammadov in the 46th minute but his side were undone by goals from Afran Ismayilov and Dino Ndlovu

The former Ebusua Dwarfs player has joined Zira on a short-term loan deal.

Zira are fourth in the 8 table League with 21 points from 17 matches.

