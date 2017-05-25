Richard Kingson backs Ghana Premier League goalkeepers for Black Stars call-ups

Richard Kingson believes home-based goalkeepers have the credentials to man the post of the senior national team Black Stars.

The goalkeepers' trainer has been working with Felix Annan, Josepeh Addo, Razak Abalora and Richard Ofori in the local Black Stars camp.

Kingson is expected recommended some for the Black Stars in next month's 2019 Africa CUp of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at home.

The five-time Africa Cup of Nations finalist has backed goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League for roles in the Black Stars.

''Yes we have good goalkeepers but just that they need the direction-what to do and what not to do-in the field and out of the field because goalkeeping is their job that is what they know to do best,'' the former Wigan goalkeeper told Kwese TV.

''So if you have people out there who will come together so that we can bring up the quality in the goalkeepers, I think they can reach far.

''I use myself as an example when I was in Accra Great Olympics in 1996, I was a local goalkeeper when I was invited to the national team and became a professional (foreign-based) so I have that believe in me that they can also become No.1 goalkeeper in the Black Stars before they move abroad.''

