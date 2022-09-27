GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 September 2022
Orlando Pirates Richard Ofori captains Ghana against Nicaragua

Richard Ofori will captain Ghana in Tuesday's international friendly against Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain.

Ofori has been chosen as the first choice for this evening’s match ahead of Jojo Wollacott.  It's the Orlando Pirates goalkeeper's first start for Ghana in over a year.

The 28-year-old is the national team's second deputy captain, and he gets to wear the armband in the absence of captain Andre Ayew, who is on the bench, and injured Thomas Partey.

Ofori last appeared for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against South Africa in September 2021 in Johannesburg. In that game, which Ghana lost 1-0, he suffered a serious injury.

Even after fully recovering, he has struggled to reclaim his first-choice position because Wollacott has been preferred.

Ofori will be hoping for a strong performance against the Central American side in order to start for Ghana at World Cup in Qatar.

 

 

 

