Richard Ofori, Edwin Gyimah meets after PSL clash between Maritzburg United and Bidvest Wits

Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori linked up with compatriot Edwin Gyimah after a South African Premier Soccer League match against Bidvest Wits.

Ofori was delighted to meet up Gyimah, who he shared a dressing room with during their time at former Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars.

Meanwhile, the Clever Boys kept their top-eight ambitions alive as they scored in either half for a 2-1 win over Maritzburg United.

Wits have struggled with form in recent weeks, which culminated in their CAF Champions League exit at the hands of Petro Luanda prior to the international break.

Keegan Ritchie and Buhle Mkwanazi scored for Bidvest Wits with Mohau Makate scoring for Maritzburg United.

Richard Ofori had a superb game despite the defeat however, Edwin Gyimah warmed the bench for Gavin Hunt's side.

Gyimah who joined Wits in January from Swedish side Helsingborg while Ofori has been with Maritzburg United since leaving Wa All Stars in 2017.

