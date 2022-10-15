Richard Ofori: Injured Ghana goalkeeper expected to have scan on Monday

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori is expected to have a scan to determine the extent of his injury and possibly if he would be available for the 2022 World Cup.

Ofori sustained the injury in Orlando Pirates game against Amazulu in the South African Premier Soccer League on Friday night.

The former Black Stars deputy goalkeeper was subbed off ten minutes into the second half of the game.

The 28-year-old is expected to undergo a scan on Monday to know the extent of the injury.

Ofori has battled injuries this year which saw him miss the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

With just some few weeks to the start of the World Cup, the former Wa All Stars goalkeeper will be hoping to recover on time to make the Black Stars sqaud.

Ofori has kept five clean sheets in his 10 appearances for Orlando Pirates in the South African top-tier league this season so far.

He was in post for the Black Stars in the international friendly against Nicaragua in Spain last month.