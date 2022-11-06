Richard Ofori reacts to Black Stars 55-man squad after winning Top 8 title with Orlando Pirates

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has shared his excitement after being named in Ghana's 55-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Ofori is expected to make the final 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar despite losing his starting position to Charlton Athletics' Jojo Wollacot.

The 29-year-old led Orlando Pirates to victory in the MTN 8 champions in South Africa, after the Bucs defeated AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Monnapule Saleng's 25th minute freekick separated the two teams on Saturday night.

"I am very excited because this is my second MTN 8 trophy with the Buccaneer family. I am very excited," said the Ghanaian shot-stopper after the game.

"I thank God for making me part of the 55-man provisional squad for the World Cup," he added.

"This is the moment we were all looking for. We thank the supporters, we thank families, the management, the coach and the playing body. We have been through a lot this season and we thank God we have made it today."