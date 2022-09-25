Richarlison, Brazil's brace hero against Ghana, praised

Tottenham striker Richarlison has been lauded by the media after leading Brazil to a convincing win over Ghana in an international friendly on Friday.

Richarlison is vying to be Brazil's first-choice centre-forward with the World Cup only two months away, and he proved his worth against the Black Stars in Le Havre.

The forward scored a brace to help Tite's team beat Ghana 3-0 in Le Havre.

Following the game, Brazilian media outlets praised Richarlison.

Lance! gave Richarlison 8 out of 10 for his efforts on the night.

“If there was any doubt about him going to the World Cup, it could have been resolved in front of Ghana,” they wrote.

“With two goals, one of them stunning, he was one of the best on the pitch and still worked hard in terms of ball recovery.”

Meanwhile, ge.globo gave the Tottenham ace 8.5 out of 10 for his display.

‘Scored a beautiful first-time effort from outside the area, and then scored with a header,’ they wrote.

‘Thus, he reached six goals in the last five games for the Selecao – he is the vice-top scorer in this cycle of the World Cup, behind only Neymar.

‘He was also important in marking, being the one who most disarmed in the first half.

‘Coming in strong in the race to be Brazil’s No. 9 at the World Cup.’

And Correio Braziliense went with 9 out of 10.

‘The highlight of the match’, they wrote. ‘He displayed a marksman’s eye with two great goals from Neymar passes.

‘For his first, a real No. 9’s goal, he scored with a first-time shot from the edge of the area. His second, a great header.

‘He did also spurn a great opportunity, but nothing to take away from his performance.

‘He’s surely going to the World Cup.’