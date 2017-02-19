Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Richmond Boakye and Akwesi Frimpong debut for Red Star Belgrade in Serbian top-flight

Published on: 19 February 2017
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Akwesi Frimpong played their first league matches for leaders Red Star Belgrade in their 2-0 win over Novi Pazar.

Both were handed starting roles as goals from Sran Plavisic and Marko Petkovic gave the capital side.

Frimpong, 23, joined the giants this transfer window from fellow Serbian top-flight side Napredak on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Striker Boakye is on an 18-month loan deal from Italian Serie B side Latina.

He scored five goals in three mid-season friendly matches including a hat-trick.

