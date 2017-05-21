Richmond Boakye bags hat-trick on final day to tally 13 league goals but Red Star Belgrade miss out on Serbian title

Striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored a sensational hat-trick on the final day of competition in the Serbian Championship playoff on Sunday as Red Star Belgrade clobbered Radnicki Nis 4-0.

The Latina-owned players put his side into a comfortable three-nil lead with sublime goals.

In the 18th minute, he beat the offside trap to slot in the opening goal and three minutes after the he capitalized on a poor defensive clearance to double the lead.

Just after the hour mark, Boakye expertly angled the ball into the roof from inside the box after collecting a pass from the left wing.

Boakye who joined the club in February tallied 13 league goals but Red Star Belgrade missed out on the league title to rivals Partizan Belgrade.

However, they have qualified for the Europa League.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)