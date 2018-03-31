Richmond Boakye handed No.38 shirt at Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom will wear the jersey No.38 for Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning in this his debut season.

Boakye completed a reported €4m-a-season deal from Red Star Belgrade last month.

The Chinese club have now confirmed the 25-year old will wear the No.38 shirt from this season onwards.

Boakye wore 18 in his Italy Serie A debut at Genoa and at Juventus but later wore 9 at Elche and Sassuolo, 11 (Roda JC), and the infamous 14 in his goal-laden one year stint at Red Star.

Boakye has spoken highly of jersey No.14, the same worn by his mentor Thierry Henry, the Arsenal legend and former French international.

The striker has been in active training sessions at Suning's Xuzhuang camp with where new coach Cosmin Olâroiu watching ahead of his possible debut this weekend.

