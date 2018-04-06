Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Richmond Boakye handed first start as Jiangsu Suning visit Guangzhou R&F in Chinese Super League

Published on: 06 April 2018
Richmond Boakye celebrating with his teammates.

Jiangsu Suning head coach Cosmin Olâroiu has named striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom in his starting line-up for today's Chinese Super League game at Guangzhou R&F.

Suning are hoping for a second straight win after Boakye scored in his debut last week, in a 2-1 win over Tianjin Teda.

The Ghanaian is expected to be the regular marksman in the team following his growing profile as a clinical finisher.

Olâroiu is optimistic about Boakye since he trained throughout the week with no sign of the injury that kept him off for two weeks, prior last weekend.

