Richmond Boakye hints at Red Star Belgrade stay after return from winter break

Striker Richmond Boakye has rejoined Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade after the winter break amid speculations about his future.

The Ghana international had an incredible 2017 campaign where he scored 42 goals in all competitions.

Boakye is expected to move with clubs like Trabzonspor, Rennes and Anderlecht reported to be interested in his services.

But it looks like the 24-year-old is focused on staying till the end of the season.

He posted on his Twitter account: ''We’ve resumed training ahead of the second-half of the season. At @crvenazvezdafk we are confident of the domestic double and life beyond CSKA Moscow in the @EuropaLeague. #fkcz.''

