Richmond Boakye misses out on Serbian Cup as Red Star Belgrade lose 1-0 to rivals Partizan in final

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom missed out on winning the Serbian Cup after his side Red Star Belgrade lost 1-0 to perennial rivals Partizan Belgrade on Saturday.

The on-loan player from Latina was handed a starting role as Nikola Milenković’s 42nd minute goal separated the two sides.

Boakye, who joined the club in February, helped to bang in 16 goals in all competitions.

But the Ghana international had no silverware to cap that impressive scoring run.

