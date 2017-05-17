Richmond Boakye on target again as Red Star Belgrade win away in Serbian playoff

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored a penalty as Red Star Belgrade beat Javor 3-0 away on Wednesday in the Serbian Championship playoff.

The on-loan player was spot on from 18 yards in the 87th minute to seal the win for the title chasers.

Guelor Kanga opened the scoring in the 38th minute by converting a spot-kick and Mitchell Donald doubled the lead on 77 minutes.

Boakye has now scored nine league goals and four in the Serbian Cup.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)