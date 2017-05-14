Richmond Boakye scores to keep Red Star Belgrade in the race for Serbian title

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored for Red Star Belgrade who rallied from a goal down to beat Mladost Lučani 4-1 at home on Saturday in the Serbian Championship play-off.

The on-loan player controlled inside the box to slam home for the equalizer in injury time of the first half.

Mladost Lučani had taken a shock lead in the 25th minute Janko Tumbasević.

After the break, Marko Petković, Mihailo Risti and Nemanja Milic sealed the win for Red Star.

Boakye has now scored 12 goals in all competitions for the side he joined in February from Italian Serie B side Latina.

