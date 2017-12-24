Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Richmond Boakye tells birthday boy Stephen Appiah: 'He's the most humble and respected man in Ghana football'

Published on: 24 December 2017
Former Ghana international Stephen Appiah

Wishing Stephen Appiah a happy birthday on 24 December in a Tweet, striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom described ex-Ghana captain as the most humble and respected man in Ghana football.

The Red Star Belgrade striker further expressed his admiration for the former Juventus and Fernabache midfielder by describing the now 37-year old  as a ‘scorer of great goals’, tweeting a video of Appiah's equaliser in a famous Fenerbahçe SK 3-3 FC Schalke 2005/06 Champions League.

Boakye, himself a scorer of great goals, is currently relaxing in Accra ahead of the resumption of the season in Serbia.

It is unlikely though that he will return Eastern Europe as offers for a January window transfers are pouring in for the striker who has scored 42 goals in the 2017 calendar year.

It is understood Stade Rennais, Anderlecht and Besiktas have already made offers for the 24-year old.

 

