Right to Dream Academy commiserates with crocked Minnesota United striker Abu Danladi

Published on: 24 May 2017
Minnesota United rookie forward Abu Danladi dribbles the ball in the Loons' 4-2 win over Real Salt Lake on April 1 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo courtesy Minnesota United FC)

Right to Dream Academy have expressed sympathy for injured Minnesota United atttacker Abu Danladi.

The 21-year-old could be out for a couple of weeks after he suffered a groin injury in his side's 2-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Galaxy at TCF Bank Stadium.

And his former club Right to Dream Academy have empathized with the youngster.

Danladi, who began the season with back spasms, didn’t play in the first two games and was a sub in the next seven matches before cracking the starting XI.

By Patrick Akoto 

