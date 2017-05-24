Right to Dream Academy commiserates with crocked Minnesota United striker Abu Danladi

Right to Dream Academy have expressed sympathy for injured Minnesota United atttacker Abu Danladi.

The 21-year-old could be out for a couple of weeks after he suffered a groin injury in his side's 2-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Galaxy at TCF Bank Stadium.

And his former club Right to Dream Academy have empathized with the youngster.

Sorry to hear about @abudanladi9's injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery Abu! #WeAreRtD — Right to Dream (@right2dream) May 23, 2017

Danladi, who began the season with back spasms, didn’t play in the first two games and was a sub in the next seven matches before cracking the starting XI.

By Patrick Akoto

