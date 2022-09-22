Rio Ave striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu hopes to have the opportunity to play for Ghana

Rio Ave striker Abdul-Aziz Yakubu believes he is currently at a level that merits a call-up to the Black Stars and is hoping for the chance.

Yakubu says he wants to play for Ghana in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but admits it will be difficult.

In seven games this season, the centre-forward has scored seven goals and assisted on two others, totalling seven goal contributions.

“I think so [on whether he has a chance], the numbers speak for me,” Aziz told Zerozero in an interview.

“Ghanaian websites and journalists talk about me, so I believe, let’s see. I hope to have the opportunity to represent my country one day and if it’s at the World Cup, perfect.”

He joined Rio Ave on a three-year deal in July from fellow Portuguese side Vitória S.C.