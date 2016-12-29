Rio Ave’s Alhassan Wakaso in line for a big role against Sporting Braga in the Portuguese Cup tonight

Rio Ave’s midfielder Alhassan Wakaso will be in action against the very club that wants to sign him in the January transfer window.

Alhassan has surprisingly been left out of Ghana’s team that will be playing in the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon so he will be in action for his club this evening.

The energetic midfielder is being courted by several clubs in Portugal and beyond with Sporting leading the race for his signature.

The 24-year-old will be hoping to continue his fine vein of form in the Portuguese Cup.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)