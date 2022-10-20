Rising Star: Lawrence Agyekum makes full debut for Red Bull Salzburg

Youngster Lawrence Agyekum made his first start for Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, 19 October 2022, in their huge Austrian Cup win.

The 18-year-old midfielder lasted the entire duration as the champions thrashed Admira Wacker Modling 6-1 in their Round of 16 tie on the road.

Agyekum was making his second appearance for the First Team.

His first match was two weeks ago when he came on in the 61st minute in the 3-2 win at Rheindorf Altach in the league.

Agyekum joined Red Bull Salzburg on five-year contract from Ghana Premier League side West African Football Academy SC in February 2022.

He has made 13 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg’s feeder club FC Liefering in the second-tier league and scored one goal.

Agyekum featured for the Red Bull Salzburg side which emerged runners-up in the 2021/22 UEFA Youth League.

His performances seem to have won Head Coach Matthias Jaissle over and that has earned him a spot on the First Team bench.