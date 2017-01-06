Riyad Mahrez joins the list of legends as the 2016 Africa Player of the Year: Full List of AFOY Winners

Algeria and Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez was yesterday crowned as the 2016 Africa Footballer of the Year, an award that puts him on the legendary tall list of players who have won the gong.

The Algerian won the English Premier League with Leicester City as well as scoring 17 goals in the process. He was voted the PFA Players Player and Fans Player of the Year in 2015/16 season. He was also voted the BBC Africa Footballer of the Year as well as the Algerian Player of the Year.

The award was first won by Malian international Salif Kieta in 1970 and the player with the most awards is Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon and Yaya Toure of Ivory Coast.

Below is the list of African Footballer of the Year award winners:

1970: Salif Keita (St Etienne, France and Mali)

1971: Ibrahim Sunday (Asante Kotoko and Ghana)

1972: Cherif Souleymane (Hafia and Guinea)

1973: Tshimen Bwanga (TP Mazembe Englebert and Zaire)

1974: Paul Moukila (CARA Brazzaville and Congo)

1975: Ahmed Faras (Mohammedia and Morocco)

1976: Roger Milla (Canon Yaounde and Cameroon)

1977: Tarak Dhiab (Esperance and Tunisia)

1978: Karim Abdoul Razak (Asante Kotoko and Ghana)

1979: Thomas Nkono (Canon Yaounde and Cameroon)

1980: Jean Manga Onguene (Canon Yaounde and Cameroon)

1981: Lakhdar Belloumi (GCR Mascara and Algeria)

1982: Thomas Nkono (Espanyol, Spain and Cameroon)

1983: Mahmoud Al Khatib (Al Ahli and Egypt)

1984: Theophile Abega (Toulouse, France and Cameroon)

1985: Mohamed Timoumi (Royal Armed Forces and Morocco)

1986: Badou Ezaki (Real Mallorca, Spain and Morocco)

1987: Rabah Madjer (FC Porto, Portugal and Algeria)

1988: Kalusha Bwalya (Cercle Bruges, Belgium and Zambia)

1989: George Weah (Monaco, France and Liberia)

1990: Roger Milla (St Denis, Reunion and Cameroon)

1991: Abedi Pele Ayew (Olympique Marseille, France and Ghana)

1992: Abedi Pele Ayew (Olympique Marseille, France and Ghana)

1993: Abedi Pele Ayew (Olympique Lyonnaise, France and Ghana)

1994: George Weah (Paris St Germain, France and Liberia) and Emmanuel Amunike (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal and Nigeria)

1995: George Weah (AC Milan, Italy and Liberia)

1996: Nwankwo Kanu (Inter Milan, Italy and Nigeria)

1997: Victor Ikpeba (Monaco, France and Nigeria)

1998: Mustapha Hadji (Deportivo Coruna, Spain and Morocco)

1999: Nwankwo Kanu (Arsenal, England and Nigeria)

2000: Patrick Mboma (Parma, Italy and Cameroon)

2001: El Hadji Diouf (Rennes, France and Senegal)

2002: El Hadji Diouf (Liverpool, England and Senegal)

2003: Samuel Eto'o (Real Mallorca, Spain and Cameroon)

2004: Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona, Spain and Cameroon)

2005: Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona, Spain and Cameroon)

2006: Didier Drogba (Chelsea, England and Ivory Coast)

2007: Frederic Kanoute (Sevilla, Spain and Mali)

2008: Emmanuel Adebayor (Arsenal, England and Togo)

2009: Didier Drogba (Chelsea, England and Ivory Coast)

2010: Samuel Eto'o (Inter Milan, Italy and Cameroon) 2011:

Yaya Toure (Manchester City, England and Ivory Coast)

2012: Yaya Toure (Manchester City, England and Ivory Coast)

2013: Yaya Toure (Manchester City, England and Ivory Coast)

2014: Yaya Toure (Manchester City, England and Ivory Coast)

2015: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund, Germany and Gabon) 2016: Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City, England and Algeria)

Mention must be made that the award was organised by the French soccer magazine 'France Football' until 1994, after which the Confederation of African Football instituted a new award.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

