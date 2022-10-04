Romania-based midfielder Baba Alhassan wants to leave FC Hermannstadt, eyes dream transfer to Premier League

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan wants to leave Romanian outfit FC Hermannstadt after clinching September Player of the Month' award, setting an aduacious target of playing in the English Premier League.

The 22-year-old was crowned Best Player for the month of September following his impressive run of form.

Alhassan beat competition from Denis Alibec, Alexandru Maxim, Jovan Marcovici and Nicușor Bancu to win the top accolade.

He was influential for Hermannstadt and his best in the month came when he scored a brace in the match against UTA.

But the Ghanaian anchor man wants to leave Romania and set out on a journey to the Premier League.

"I am grateful for the award. I want to thank my teammates and coach. When I received the offer from here I read on the internet about Romania and Hermannstadt because I knew nothing. I know that many bands in Romania want me now, but I have to wait for the right moment," he said

"I want to play at a high level, I work for it. It's not just about the money. Football is my passion, I love it. I don't want to stay in Romania anymore. I want to go and play in another country! I want to play in the Premier League. This is my dream." said the 22-year-old midfielder.

Baba Alhassan, who previously played in Spain for the youth side of Rayo Vellacano has been attracting interest from to clubs in Europe.