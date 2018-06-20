Romanian giants CFR Cluj set to sign Ghana midfielder Michael Essien

Romanian club CFR Cluj have expressed interest in signing midfielder Michael Essien after parting ways with Indonesian side Persib Bandung.

The 35 year old who is a free agent after leaving Persib Bandung could join the Romanians before the start of the new season.

Essien having previously played Chelsea, AC Milan and Real Madrid is reported to have began negotiations with CFR Club, who are keen on getting the signature of the experience midfielder.

The ex-Black Stars player has been inactive for the major part of last season after failing to make the Persib Bandung squad following the foreign player quota in the Asian country.

Meanwhile, "the Bison" as he is affectionately called has been involved in ambassadorial activity for former club Chelsea.

Essien together with former teammates recently featured in the Ray Wilkins Memorial match in London, when he came on to a rousing applause from the Chelsea fans.

Despite his struggles with injuries and form, Essien is yet to decide when to hung his boots but the prospect of a move to Cluj means the Ghanaian will be returning to Europe after two years away.