Ronaldo Records: CR7's astonishing career by numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo's astonishing career reached new highs on Wednesday with his goal against Morocco at the World Cup.

Ronaldo's early opener made it 85 goals for Portugal, making him the top scoring European in the history of football.

Here's a look at the other records the Real Madrid legend has and remember -- he's only 25 goals behind Ali Daei (109) as the top scoring footballer ever in internationals.

Club/individual records

Most UEFA club competition goals: 123

Most UEFA Champions League goals: 120

Most goals in a UEFA Champions League season: 17 (2013/14)

Most UEFA Champions League final wins: 5

Only player to score in three UEFA Champions League finals

Only player to score in all six games in a UEFA Champions League group

Only player to score in 11 straight UEFA Champions League games

Only player to score 10 goals against a single club in the UEFA Champions League (Juventus)

Most Real Madrid goals: 450

Most Ballon d'Or awards: 5 (joint with Lionel Messi)

Most FIFA best player awards: 5 (joint with Messi)

Cristiano Ronaldo has a whole host of records for Real Madrid and Portugal. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)National team

Most European Championships appearances: 21

Most European Championships goals: 9 (level with Michel Platini)

Most European Championships tournaments scored in: 4

Only player to score three goals in multiple European Championships

Most European Championships goals including qualifying: 29

Most goals in UEFA European Championships and European FIFA World Cup qualifiers: 50

Most Portugal caps: 152

Most Portugal goals: 85 (fewer only than Ali Daei, 109)

Statistics via UEFA