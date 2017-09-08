Russia 2018: How the Black Stars can qualify

By Anthony Bebli

The Black Stars of Ghana are now third in Group E of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after walloping Congo by 5-1 in Brazzaville at the Kintélé Stadium on Tuesday.

A hat trick from midfielder Thomas Partey and a brace from Richmond Boakye Yiadom increased our points to 5-points with two games remaining – what do the Black Stars need to do to secure qualification to their fourth ever World Cup qualification.

What happens when Ghana wins all two matches?

By deductions and permutations , Wins from both games take Ghana to 11 points but may not be enough to guarantee a place in Russia 2018.

Why?

The Black Stars of Ghana fate depends on Congo to reach the finals in Russia.

If Egypt draw against Congo, their points tally will go to 10 and a loss against Ghana in the final game will leave them at that but the Black Stars will be on 11 points (suppose they win all their games).

By then, not even Uganda winning against The Red Devils will stop the Black Stars from reaching the Promised Land.

This is how the table would look like if Ghana edge Uganda and Egypt also beat Congo

Teams Points

Egypt 12

Ghana 8

Uganda 7

Congo 2

Coach Kwesi Appiah’s men will automatically be out if Congo loses to Egypt regardless of any result against Uganda in Kampala.

The Ugandans Cranes fate remains entirely out of their hands as a prayer for Egypt to slip up must also follow decent results.

Maximum points for Egypt from the remaining two games take their tally to 15 points which will be two more points above Uganda if they also win the all matches to 13-points.

So for Uganda to qualify, they must accumulate at least three more points than Hector Cuper’s charges out of the six points to fight for.

Uganda Remaining Fixtures

Oct 7: Uganda Vs Ghana

Vs Ghana Nov 6: Congo Vs Uganda

Egypt Remaining Fixtures

Oct 8: Egypt Vs Congo

Vs Congo Nov 6: Ghana Vs Egypt

Ghana Remaining Fixtures

Oct 7: Uganda Vs Ghana

Nov 6: Ghana Vs Egypt

Tie breakers

In league format, the ranking of teams in each group is based on the following criteria

Points Overall Goal Difference Overall goals scored Points in matches between tied teams Goal difference in matches between tied teams Goals scored in matches between tied teams Away goals scored in matches between tied teams (if the tie is only between two teams in home-and-away league format) Fair play points first yellow card: minus 1 point

indirect red card (second yellow card): minus 3 points

direct red card: minus 4 points

yellow card and direct red card: minus 5 points Drawing of lots by the FIFA Organising Committee

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)