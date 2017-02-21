SACNDAL: Newly constructed Cape Coast Stadium ROTS just nine months after construction

Ghana has been rocked by a scandal of the newly-constructed state-of-the-art stadium rotting away, just NINE MONTHS after its completion as the lush green grass has turned yellow and grey depicting a complete neglect of the facility.

The Cape Coast Stadium, which was commissioned in May last year amid pomp and pageantry, has now become a major source of shame for the country with the facility in an embarrassing and deteriorating state.

A water bill debt of GHC400,000 ($88,100) hanging around the managers of the facility means water supply, crucial to the maintenance of pitch at the stadium, has been halted until the liability is settled.

Toilets have been left in a bad state with foul stench coming from it because of the lack of water as well as dirty tiles highlighting the disastrous state of the stadium which was gifted to the country by the Chinese government just under one year.

Just nine months after the construction of the newly constructed Cape Coast Sports Stadium, the facility is rotting from mismanagement with recent photos showing the green grass transformed to a multicoloured yellow and grey.

The ultra-modern facility, which was inaugurated by former President John Dramani Mahama, received loud admiration from both local and international media as the facility was ranked at international standard.

The former President during the inauguration lauded the Chinese government for offering Ghana such a gift and said ‘This is a stadium Ghana can be proud of.’

The 16,000 capacity stadium which costed the Chinese government $35m was rated as the best after construction but has now catapulted itself into the infamy of the five worst managed sports facilities in the country.

Just nine months ago when it was inaugurated it was ranked the best in the country ahead of the Tamale Sports Stadium, Kumasi Sports Stadium, Essipong Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Chinese government would be left in a state of shock and anger over the shameful state of the pitch which is clearly suffering from starvation of water flow.

This once again highlights the fact that the National Sports Authority which is mandated to run the facility does not have the capacity and knowledge in managing modern sports infrastructure.

This is after the NSA scandalously turned several facilities, bequeathed from Ghana’s hosting of the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, from modern sports edifices into white elephants and death traps for sports fans attending sporting events.

The Ghana Water and Sewage Cooperation is hunting the NSA down with the cash amount of over GHC400,000, compelling them to cut water to stadium.

Similar sorry state of affairs is seen all over the country where stadia are managed by government through the NSA.

