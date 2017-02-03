SAD NEWS: Bechem United midfielder Osman Iddrisu dies

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have been hugely hit with the death of their midfielder Osman Iddrisu who passed on in his hometown in Tamale, after a short illness.

Reports from the camp of the Ghana Premier League side have it that Osman got injured in one of the side’s FA Cup games last season and went back to his hometown for treatment.

The player who is yet to return to Bechem for the upcoming season was reported to have suffered a short illness and was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday.

After the necessary examination, Osman was discharged but died on Thursday morning in Tamale.

Confirming the news to GHANAsoccernet.com, the Media Officer of the Bechem Park, Agyemang Duah Prince, said the club was hit with the sad news at their training grounds on Thursday evening.

“Yes it is true. Osman’s death was announced yesterday at the training grounds. A delegation from the team will be sent to the player’s family in Tamale today,” Prince said.

Osman, 19, was a former player of Tamale Utrecht who joined Bechem United last season.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

