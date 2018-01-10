SAD NEWS: Former Ghana U20 star Asiedu Attobrah loses mum

Former Ghana U20 star Asiedu Attobrah has lost the mother after a short illness, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Madam Patricia Attobrah passed on in Accra after she was discharged from the hospital after suffering a shirt sickness.

Madam Patricia Attobrah passed on on Wednesday evening at the age of 63.

The shocking news was confirmed by Asiedu Attobrah who is on the verge of signing for Accra Hearts of Oak after reports that he's had a successful trial with the Phobians.

Funeral arrangements of the late Madam Patricia Attobrah will be announced later.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)