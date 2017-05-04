Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
SAD NEWS: Hearts of Oak team manager Sabahn Quaye losses mum

Published on: 04 May 2017
Respected Hearts team manager Sabahn Quaye

Black Stars and Hearts of Oak team manager Sabhan Quaye has lost his mother.

Linda Adjoe Larbi passed away at the Ridge Hospital in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Thursday after batting a short illness.

She was 90.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands final arrangements for the burial will be  finalized in the coming days.

Quaye is a celebrated national team manager of the Black Stars as well as local giants Hearts of Oak.

He is hugely popular and well respected among football aficionados.



By Patrick Akoto

