SAD NEWS: Hearts of Oak team manager Sabahn Quaye losses mum

Black Stars and Hearts of Oak team manager Sabhan Quaye has lost his mother.

Linda Adjoe Larbi passed away at the Ridge Hospital in the Ghanaian capital, Accra on Thursday after batting a short illness.

She was 90.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands final arrangements for the burial will be finalized in the coming days.

CONDOLENCES TO SABAHN QUAYE Accra Hearts of Oak wishes to extend our sincerest condolences to our Team Manager... https://t.co/XUR48wI8Kw — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 4, 2017

Quaye is a celebrated national team manager of the Black Stars as well as local giants Hearts of Oak.

He is hugely popular and well respected among football aficionados.

By Patrick Akoto

