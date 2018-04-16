SAD NEWS: Niger-based Ghanaian Salifu Okocha mysteriously dies in a swimming pool

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm that Niger-Based Ghanaian midfielder Salifu Okocha is reported to have passed after diving into a pool after a league game.

Salifu Yassana Okocha who plays for Nigerien side SA Fan is believed to have crashed his head on the concrete floor of the swimming pool after diving in it.

Reports are that Salifu Okocha died instantly after diving into a pool while he was with his team mates in Niger.

According to a friend of Okocha Hackman Abraham who confirmed the story to Ghanasoccernet.com, Okocha died instantly after diving in the pool.

Okocha was a member of the Nania FC side that won the MTN FA Cup in 2011 by beating Asante Kotoko in the final.

He also played for Wa All Stars and Tamale Utrecht Academy .

He hails from Sandema, in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)