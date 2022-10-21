SAD NEWS: Vita Club supporter passes away after last minute chance was missed in CAF Champions League

The second leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round fixture between AS Vita Club and Rail Club du Kadiogo was marred by the death of a fan.

The match took place on Thursday at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa which Vita Club sailing through to the group stage on penalties.

A supporter of Vita Club lost his life under the effect of emotion after the last opportunity of the match missed by his team.

It was a ball that hit the right post of the Kadiogo goal in the last minute of additional minutes when the two teams were tied on a 0-0 stalemate.

With the first leg having ended 0-0 last weekend, the match headed for penalty shootouts after the home team failed to get that last minute chance at the back of the net.

Eulethère Bidikamona is the identity of said deceased supporter.

He was 57 years old when he passed on and therefore could see his beloved club win the penalty shootouts to secure qualification to the group stage of the Champions League.

"We announce the death of a Vita Club supporter this afternoon at the Stade des Martyrs following an emotional shock when the club was looking for the goal towards the last moments of the match against RC Kadiogo of Burkina Faso." reports the communication unit of the Congolese club, through a press release on Thursday evening.