Sadam Sulley climbs off the bench to seal win for Zemplin Michalovce against FC Moravce

Ghanaian youth striker Sadam Sulley came off the bench to score for MFK Zemplin Michalovce in their 2-0 win over FC ViOn Zlate Moravce in the Slovakian Fortuna Super Liga.

Michalovce, who are enjoying a two-game winning streak, shot into the lead through Slovak midfielder Igor Zofcak in the 36th minute to send the Mestský futbalový štadión into frenzy mood.

Sulley was sent on by coach Anton Soltis as a replacement for Polish midfielder Dawid Kurminowski in the 72nd minute, and just six minutes later the Ghanaian forward hit the back of the net from close range to hand his side the three points.

The 21-year-old picked a booking in the 93rd minute but completed the match.

The goal was the former Legia Warsaw academy graduate's 4th in the campaign.

