Saddick Adams declares Asante Kotoko readiness for Africa

Asante Kotoko forward Saddick Adams has reiterated their readiness to make a meaningful impact in this year's CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors stepped up their preparations towards their participation in this season's CAF second tier club competition against Club Athletic Renaissance Aiglon (CARA) from Congo as they engaged Buffles Du Borgou, in a friendly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Kotoko emerged victorious courtesy Emmanuel Gyamfi's solitary strike.

And Adams, who has been out of action for almost a month due to injury believes each and every member of the team is poised for their African campaign as they performance against their Béninois counterparts clearly reaffirms their readiness for the competition.

“Whoever came to watch our game against Buffles Du Borgou saw our display. All the boys are ready and we are also ready as a team, but it would be very helpful if we’re to play more such matches,” Adams said in post-match interview.

The highly anticipated clash will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on February 11, 2018.

