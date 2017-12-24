Saddick Adams responding to treatment and in stable condition

Asante Kotoko have issued a statement to allay fears about Saddick Adams after the striker suffered concussion during Sunday's Ghana @60 anniversary match against Hearts of Oak.

Adams went down without any contact and had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

The scary incident somehow overshadowed the return leg clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Just few minutes after the match, the club's statement read: ''Saddick Adams is responding to treatment and is in a very stable condition at the Komfo Anokye emergency unit.

''Jackson Owusu also sustained some cramps and will be available this week.''

