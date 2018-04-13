SAFA’s Technical director Workshop focus

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has focused its Technical Directors workshop on improving women’s football across the continent.

SAFA is currently hosting the workshop for the next three days where technical directors and coaching experts across Africa are engaging with fellow FIFA and CAF representatives in a bid to further the African game of football.

Among the key areas is ensuring the evolution of women’s football, according to SAFA coaching expert, Fran Hilton-Smith.

“The objective when it comes to improving women’s football is ensuring that every nation has a women's national team and that there is a women’s league,” said Hilton Smith.

“South Africa is the most advanced African country when it comes qualified coaches. But this needs to (be) throughout the country.

“Our focus needs to also be aimed at creating elite young coaches through coaching education. We want these coaches to go back to their countries and use the resources provided by FIFA to uplift their countries,” added the SAFA coaching expert.

The Technical Directors workshop is made up of nine member associations from CAF, including the host country South Africa, along with Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Swaziland, Tanzania and Uganda.

Credit: Soccerladuma.co.za

