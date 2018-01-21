Said Ahmed Said on target as Hajduk Split crush Raphael Dwamena's FC Zurich in friendly

Ghanaian striker Said Ahmed Said was on the score-sheet for Hajduk Split who raced from a goal down to beat FC Zurich 4-1 in a club friendly played on Saturday in Antalya, Turkey.

His countryman Raphael Dwamena opened the scoring on seven minutes to give the Swiss side the lead.

But Hugo Almeida levelled after 24 minute and Said was around to put them in front in the 35th minute.

Three minutes later Borja Lopez gave Hajduk Split a two-goal lead before Almeida made it 4-1.

