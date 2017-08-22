Said Ahmed: We can overcome Everton on Thursday

Ghanaian forward Said Ahmed is upbeat about Hadjuk Split chances against English Premier League side Everton in the second leg of the UEFA Europa last round of qualifiers on Thursday.

The Croatian side could sail through to the group stage of the competition should they record three unanswered goals against the Toffees after losing 2-0 at the Goodison Park last week.

According to Said, who bagged hat trick for the side in their 4-0 win over Rudes in the Croatian top flight league over the weekend, believes they can turn around the result at the Poljudu on Thursday.

"I'm happy to have achieved this feat, this is my first hat-trick and it is a special moment in my career," Said said.

"I have played better matches for Hajduk, but never being able to score three goals."

"They showed us in the first game how good they are, but we will play home in front of the full stadium and we have to give 150 percent, and I believe we can turn thing around my teammates believe that the chances of passing are now reduced to us, but as long as we have the chance we have to fight, especially in the fantastic atmosphere that our fans will play in."

"In the second half in Liverpool we really did well and created chances, but unfortunately we are not in. There is no point, I honestly believe that we can score two or three goals at home."

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)