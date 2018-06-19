Egypt unleash fit-again Mohamed Salah for Russia clash at 2018 World Cup

Mohamed Salah will make his return from injury to start for Egypt in their Group A World Cup game against Russia on Tuesday.

The Liverpool star, who suffered a shoulder injury in the Champions League final last month, sat out Egypt's opening defeat to Uruguay but was named to the starting lineup for the Pharaohs' second match.

The 26-year-old Egyptian showed signs of discomfort with his shoulder while taking part in Egypt's final training session on Monday.

For Egypt, a draw or a win is crucial to keep alive its hopes of advancing from the group after it lost its opening match 1-0 to Uruguay.

Salah's introduction in the only change for Egypt as he replaces Amr Warda.

On the other side, Russia winger Denis Cheryshev has promoted to the starting lineup after scoring twice as a substitute in Thursday's tournament-opening 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Artem Dzyuba also starts up top in favour of Fyodor Smolov.

Egypt: Mohamed Elshenawy; Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazy, Mohamed Abdelshafy, Ahmed Fathi; Tarek Hamed, Mohamed Elneny, Abdalla Said, Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan; Marwan Mohsen

Russia: Igor Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergei Ignashevich, Yuri Zhirkov; Denis Cheryshev, Yuri Gazinsky, Roman Zobnin, Alexander Golovin, Alexander Samedov; Artem Dzyuba