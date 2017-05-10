Salernitana ace Moses Odjer to miss Avellino clash due to one-match ban

Salernitana midfielder Moses Odjer is suspended for Saturday's match against Avellino following his sending off last week.

The 20-year-old collected two yellow cards in the 2-0 defeat at Carpi last Saturday in Serie B.

The league's disciplinary committee has confirmed Odjer will miss the penultimate match for the season.

Odjer is expected back for the final league match of the season at Perugia.

He has made 25 league appearances for the Serie side this term.

