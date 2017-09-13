Sam Johnson: ‘I’ll roll on the ground in white if Ghana secures World Cup qualification’

Former Ghana defender Sam ‘Foyoo’ Johnson will dress in white and roll over on the ground to celebrate the Black Stars’ qualification to the 2018 World Cup if they secure it.

The former Black Stars player is not insane but that will be the ecstatic style he will celebrate the historic qualification.

Sam Johnson has already ruled out any possible qualification of the Black Stars following their 1-1 stalemate with Congo in Kumasi.

Table toppers Egypt, and Uganda, next on the table, are well positioned to qualify to appear in Russia next year with 9 and 7 points respectively and Foyoo believes it’s over for the Black Stars.

‘I’ll wear all-white and roll on the ground if Ghana qualifies for 2018 World Cup’- Sam Johnson said on the Football Legends Night Show on GhOne TV.

‘I have said it and I’ll repeat. Maybe my brothers (Appiah and Laryeah) will join me to dress in all-white and roll on the ground to thank God for the opportunity.”

Johnson believes it will be sheepish for Egypt, who last appeared at the World Cup in 1990, to let lose the opportunity when a win over Congo will guarantee them a ticket.

“That would have been a very big surprise, in fact the biggest surprise in my life if we are able to qualify for the World Cup,” he added.

Sam Johnson was a member of the Black Stars from 1992 to 2001.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

