Sam Johnson says Liberty Professionals are serious candidates for relegation

Former Ghana defender Sam Johnson says Liberty Professionals are potential relegation side following their poor start to the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

The Dansoman-based outfit have started the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign on a poor note as they are rooted to the bottom of the league standings after picking just a point from a possible nine points- though with a game to spare.

Despite the campaign being in early stages, Sam Johnson warned the Scientific Soccer lads management to put their house in order or face the drop for the first time since qualifying for the elite league in 1997.

"It's possible Liberty can go to relegation looking at the situation at hand, but in Ghana league if you are able to win one or two matches, your position on the log changes, so they must put things in place to avoid the unfortunate," Johnson told Happy FM.

"The management should motivate the players because the league is very young. If the management needs to beef up the squad they must as soon as the second transfer window opens."

Liberty will play as guests to Eleven Wonders in Week 5 of the league season on Sunday, April 8, at the Nana Ameyaw Park.

