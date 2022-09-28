Samuel Boadu pens heartwarming farewell message to Hearts of Oak

Samuel Boadu has penned an emotional farewell message to fans, management and players of Hearts of Oak following his dismissal.

The former Medeama SC trainer parted ways with the Phobians on Tuesday after a difficult start to the new season.

In his farewell message, the Ghana U20 coach thanked the club for the opportunity and hopes to return to the Ghanaian giants in future.

"To a club and supporters I call family, to a chair I called father, to a management I called brothers and to players I called friends ..Thanks for the glorious moments we shared together…I am glad we won together and achieved the unimaginable in 2 years …see you around soon, Phobiaaaa," he wrote on Twitter.

Samuel Boadu in his two years in charge of the club won the Ghana Premier League and back-to-back FA Cups.

However, the team's performance in recent times has been disappointing forcing the top hierarchy of the club to show him the exit door.

Boadu's last game was a 1-1 draw against Asante Kotoko last Sunday.