Samuel Inkoom close to MLS return after short term deal with Bulgarian side

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom is close to agreeing a deal with one MLS side who has shown interest in the services of the ex-Basle man.

The defender will be returning to the Major League Soccer after a failed stint with DC United in the past.

The 28-yaer-old is now a free agent and has returned to the States where he is spending time with his famous family.

The Ghanaian has thorns of experience having won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009 and played in the UEFA Champions League with Dnipro.

Inkoom is however likely to come on the high and will require certification of game time before putting his name on the paper.

