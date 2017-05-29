Samuel Inkoom could return to Turkey after impressing in Bulgaria with Vereya

Ghana and Vereya defender Samuel Inkoom could return to the Turkish top tier next season after playing out a four month deal in Bulgaria.

The former Antalya defender is wanted by Kasimpasa and Konyaspor who have all inquired about his availability.

Inkoom will decide his next destination in the coming weeks after also generating interest from MLS side Chicago Fire.

His experience remains an asset as he has been to two World Cup competitions and played severally in the UEFA Champions League.

Inkoom has total of 46 caps for Ghana and is a FIFA U-20 World Cup winner with the Black Satellites.

By Rahman Osman

