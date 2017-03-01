Samuel Inkoom eyes Black Stars return after joining Bulgarian side FC Vereya

Defender Samuel Inkoom wants to use his short-term loan move to Bulgarian side FC Vereya to chart his way back to the Black Stars.

The right-back marked his debut last Sunday by playing the final ten minutes of their 4-0 defeat to giants to Ludogorets.

Inkoom believes more consistent displays can get him back into the national team.

''I believe that every coach has his game plan and I’m Ghanaian who is really to help my Country,'' the former FC Basel player told Accra-based Kasapa FM.

''I'm doing my best so once any coach sees me as a player he wants and ask me to feature for my country why not .Everybody know the kind of player so what I need to do now is to starting playing and more matches because I am ready to help my club and my country [Ghana].''

Inkoom signed a four-month loan deal from Turkish side Antayalspor.

