Samuel Mensah hands Ostersunds FK injury boost as he returns to training

Ghana defender Samuel Mensah has handed Ostersunds FK an injury boost ahead of Sunday's trip to Dalkurd FF in the Swedish Allsvenskan league.

The versatile guardsman was absent from the Red and Blacks 1-0 home loss to Djurgarden in the opening fixture of the season last Sunday after suffering a minor groin injury.

However, the former Right to Dream Academy ace was back in training for the Jemkraft Arena outfit on Wednesday as manager Caleb Potter put his players through their paces ahead of the visit to Dalkurd FF on Sunday.

It is unclear if the 28-year-old could feature in the side's must-win clash.

Mensah has been a key cog for Ostersunds FK since re-joining the club from Orebro FK in 2016 - scoring the only goal that won them the 2017 Swedish Cup and played an integral role in their impressive run in the UEFA Europa League where they exited the competition at the Round of 16 stage after losing 4-2 on aggregate against English giants Arsenal FC.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)