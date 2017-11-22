Samuel Mensah wants Ostersund FK to seal Europa League knockout spot with win over Zorya Luhansk

Samuel Mensah has called on Ostersund FK to finish off their impressive debut in the UEFA Europa League group stage with a flourish ahead of their clash with Zorya Luhansk FK on Thursday.

Ostersund will welcome Zorya Luhansk to the Jemkraft Arena in week 5 of UEFA Europa League on Thursday night.

The Swedish Allsvenskan outfit could seal a passage into the knockout round with a win over their Ukrainian counterparts as they occupy top spot of Group J with 7 points after 4 games.

And Mensah is aware of how much it would mean to overcome that hurdle and make history.

"We know how important the game is," Mensah told GHANAsoccernet.com

"We're up against one of the best teams in the group - a team that went all the way to Spain to beat Athletic Bilbao."

"However, we've also shown that we can be dangerous at home, so we're very optimistic going into the game. What enlivens us more is if we win this match, we'll have one foot in the next round."

Mensah has made 35 appearances for Graham Potter's side in all competitions this season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)