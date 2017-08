Youngster Samuel Kwame Owusu has returned to Serbia and signed for top-flight side FK Cukaricki.

The 21-year-old penned a three-year contract until June 2020.

Last season, he played for Turkish Super Lig side Genclerbirligi

Owusu has previously played for Serbian side FK Radnik Surdulica.

